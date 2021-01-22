Posted by admin

Obituary: Joseph C. King Jr., 99

Joseph C. King Jr., 99, died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2020. He was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corp., and was a Bardstown resident for more than 70 years. He was an alumnus of the University of Kentucky Engineering School, and commuted daily from Bardstown to Henry Vogt Machine Company for more than 30 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife of almost 76 years, Emma Jane King; and one son, Joseph Craig King III.

He is survived by seven children, Caroline King Grunder, Rick King, Dave King, Sharon King Ryan, Steve King, Ann King Vezey and Cammie King Denton.

A memorial service will be held at a later date when COVID-19 vaccinations have become more widely available.

-30-