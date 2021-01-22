Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021

Alexis Edlene, 20, Lexington, alchol intoxication in a public place; resisting arrest; assault, third-degree, police or probation officer. No bond listed. Booked at 1:19 a.m.

Micka Ebony Adams, 19, Louisville, failure to appear; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; criminal possession of a forged instrument, second-degree; theft by deception – include cold checks under $10,000. Bond total is $10,000. Booked at 5:37 a.m.

Joyce Ann Proctor, 51, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (10 or more dosage units opiates); no seat belts; failure to or improper signal; probation violation (for felony offense); persistent felony offender, second-degree. Bond is $10,500. Booked at 2:56 p.m.

Lance Martell Calbert, 29, Bardstown, criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree; possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession a firearm by a convicted felon; careless driving; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 8:11 p.m.

Brian Robert Hurst, 36, New Haven, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 11:52 p.m.

-30-