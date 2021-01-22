Posted by admin

Louisville juvenile faces theft, assault charges following stolen car pursuit

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 — A 17-year-old juvenile faces theft and assault charges following a high-speed pursuit early Thursday morning involving a stolen car that began in Bullitt County and ended in Nelson County.

According to a Nelson County Sheriff’s Office press release, at 2:06 a.m. Thursday, a request for assistance was received from the Mount Washington Police Department regarding a vehicle that refused to stop for a traffic stop. The vehicle, described as a white 2016 Kia Sorento, left Bullitt County and entered Nelson County on US31E, Louisville Road. The Kia was reported stolen from Louisville.

The Kia was intercepted by a Nelson County deputy sheriff near the intersection of Louisville Road and Old Louisville Road doing 82 mph in a 55 mph zone. When the deputy attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle fled. The Kia continued into downtown Bardstown and headed west on West Stephen Foster Avenue and on west on Boston Road, US 62. The pursuit continued until the subject ran off the roadway, and the occupants were taken into custoday at Nelsonville Road and Lyons Station Road.

MICKA EBONY ADAMS

The driver, a 17-year-old juvenile from Louisville, was charged with receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more; wanton endangerment, first-degree, police or probation officer; assault, third-degree, police officer; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); and reckless driving. The juvenile was released to a guardian.

A passenger in the Kia, Micka Ebony Adams, 19, of Louisville, was arrested on outstanding warrants out of Jefferson and Shelby counties. She was lodged in the Nelson County Jail on $10,000 cash bond.

