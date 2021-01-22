Posted by admin

Obituary: Cynthia Marie Gartin, 69, formerly of Springfield

Cynthia Marie Gartin, 69, of Lexington, formerly of Springfield, died at 12:34 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at UK Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington.

She is survived by six sisters, Phyllis (Larry) Parker of Louisville, Brenda Gartin of Atlanta, Georgia, Sarah Curry and Martha Gartin, both of Lexington, Alice Judkins of Phoenix City, Ala., and Angela (Glenn) Hickman of Westerville, Ohio; five brothers, Kenneth Gartin of Springfield, Bill (Pamela) Gartin, Michael Gartin and Paul (Sonya) Gartin, all of Lexington and Jeffrey Gartin of Radcliff; and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is private at St. Paul Catholic Church in Lexington with a private burial in St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery in Springfield.

Public visitation is 10-11:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 425 W. Short St., Lexington.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

