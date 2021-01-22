Posted by admin

Obituary: Charles Elmer Barnes, 89, Shepherdsville

Charles Elmer Barnes, 89, of Shepherdsville, died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, after an illness at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was a retired cement finisher, an Air Force Veteran and a member of Knob Creek Union Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Barnes; his parents Ruby and Dan Elmer Barnes; one son, Ernest Ray Barnes; and two siblings, Dan Raymond and Linda Eads.

He is survived by three daughters, JoAnne Barnes, and Sandra Barnes, both of Shepherdsville, and Kathleen Cornett (Gene) of North Chesterfield, Va.; six sons, Danny (Trina) Barnes,

Charlie Barnes, and Tim Barnes, all of Shepherdsville, David Barnes and Calvin (Tina) Barnes, both of Lebanon Junction, and Sam (Yana) Barnes of Bardstown; 20 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Knob Creek Union Church at West Point with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at the church.

The Maraman-Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.

