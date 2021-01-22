Posted by admin

Obituary: Joyce Ann Royalty, 81, Bardstown

Joyce Ann Royalty, 81, of Bardstown, was welcomed home by her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at her residence. She was born Aug. 4, 1939, in Bardstown to the late Charles Noah and Teresa Marie Shipp. She was a homemaker, secretary and bookkeeper for Royalty Construction. She was a lifetime parishioner of the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral, and formally the team leader of the bereavement committee.

JOYCE ANN ROYALTY

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two sisters, Pauline Crawford and Bernice Ballard; two brothers, Leon Shipp, and Dick Shipp; and one granddaughter, Kendall Beth Royalty.

She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Clarence Ray “C.R.” Royalty; one daughter, Donna (Tom) Blair of Bardstown; three sons, Michael Dale (Debra) Royalty, John Royalty and Gregory Neal Royalty, all of Bardstown; two brothers, Russell (Gemma) Shipp of Louisville and Louis Shipp of Bardstown; former daughter-in-law, Yila Royalty; six grandchildren, Leslie Anne Blair, Garrett Michael Royalty, Sara Gabrielle Royalty, Eli Royalty, Hannah Marie Blair and Madison Royalty; and a dear friend, Rita Newton.

The funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, and 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to Hospice of Nelson County or the St. Joseph Bereavement Committee.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-