Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

William Jacob Linton, 36, Bardstown, strangulation, second-degree; assault, fourth-degree (minor injury); violation of a Kentucky protective order; failure to appear. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 1:41 a.m.

Daniel Lawrence Henson, 40, Louisville, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 1:12 p.m.

Julie Mae Shaw, 47, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). No bond listed. Booked at 3:04 p.m.

Ashley Joann Hicks, 32, Bardstown, terroristic threatening, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 3:58 p.m.

Matthew Benjamin Williams, 26, Bardstown, leaving the scene of an accident; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 10 p.m.

