Obituary: Stephen E. ‘Steve’ Stucker, 69, formerly of Bardstown

Stephen E. “Steve” Stucker, 69, of Evansville, Ind., died at 5:55 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. He was born Sept. 5, 1951, in Bardstown to Burnace and Katherine (Tudor) Stucker. He graduated from Bardstown High School in 1969 and went on to earn his Associate’s Degree. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves. He was a member of Catalyst Church. He retired as a lab carrier, but was as jack of all trades, working at Rexam Closures, MAB Paints, Bardstown Police Department, and sales with JJ Grundy. He loved music and was a drummer in a band while in high school. He especially loved his family, never met a stranger, and loved telling dad jokes. He was an avid UK basketball fan, enjoyed hunting and playing golf. Everyone that met him loved him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Burnace Stucker; and his father-in-law, Jerry Lutz.

He is survived by his mother, Katherine Stucker; his beloved wife of 35 years, Kathy (Lutz) Stucker; two daughters, Stephanie Edmundson (Andrew) and Amy Stucker (David Skinner); one son, Eric Stucker; two sisters, Janice Kinney (Harold) and Tina Kuykendall (Lance); three brothers, Dennis Stucker (Verla), John Stucker and Mike Stucker (Becky); his mother-in-law, Donna Lutz; several nieces and nephews; many extended family and friends; and his fur baby, NeNe.

The private funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Boone Funeral Home East Chapel, 5330 Washington Avenue in Evansville with Pastor Dave Whitmore officiating with burial in Sunset Memorial Park. A livestream will be available beginning 20 minutes prior to the service time on the Boone Funeral Home website, www.boonefuneralhome.net.

Memorial contributions may go to the Catalyst Church Food Pantry, 3232 Claremont Avenue, Evansville, IN 47712.

The Boone Funeral Home in Evansville is in charge of arrangements.

