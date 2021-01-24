Posted by admin

Obituary: Cindy Lynn Holton, 48, New Haven

Cindy Lynn Holton, 48, of New Haven, died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. She was a insurance agent for the Glen Martin Insurance Agency.

CINDY LYNN HOLTON

She was preceded in death by her parents, Billy and Gertrude Holton.

She is survived by one daughter, Whitney Meredith; one sister, Kathy Vogel; two grandchildren, Wesley Wood and Korbin Wood; her fiance’, Ron Blair; her other daughter, Allie Williams; and a host of family and friends.

Due to the current pandemic, funeral services will be private.

Visitation is 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

-30-