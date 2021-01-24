Obituary: Cindy Lynn Holton, 48, New Haven
Cindy Lynn Holton, 48, of New Haven, died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. She was a insurance agent for the Glen Martin Insurance Agency.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Billy and Gertrude Holton.
She is survived by one daughter, Whitney Meredith; one sister, Kathy Vogel; two grandchildren, Wesley Wood and Korbin Wood; her fiance’, Ron Blair; her other daughter, Allie Williams; and a host of family and friends.
Due to the current pandemic, funeral services will be private.
Visitation is 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.
The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.
-30-