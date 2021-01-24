Posted by admin

Obituary: June Laverne Hutchison, 91, Lebanon Junction

June Laverne Hutchison, 91, of Lebanon Junction, died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Nazareth Home in Louisville. She was born June 28, 1929, in New Haven to her parents, Roy and Stella Hornback Kerrick. She was a member of the Lebanon Junction First Christian Church and a bookkeeper for John Hutchison Motorcycles.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Hutchison Jr.; her parents; three sons, John Stuart Hutchison, Bruce Roy Hutchison and Jeffrey Wayne Hutchison; one daughter and son-in-law, Mary Catherine “Cathy” and Mark Wade; and her siblings.

Survivors include two daughters-in-law, Sandy Hutchison-Smith and Lisa Hutchison;

one sister, Flora Jean Flatt; one brother, Marvin Louis Kerrick; 11 grandchildren, Michelle Brickey (Scott), Jeremy Wade (Angela), Broc Hutchison (Stacey), Jamie Weyland (Lee), Brittany Embry (Ryan), Sara Lang (Stephen), Jesse Hutchison (Alisa), Logan Wade (Kera), Casey Hutchison (Allison Garrison), John Hutchison (Hope) and Kathryn Hutchison (C.J. Phillips); 20 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at the Lebanon Junction First Christian Church with Bro. Tim Dennis officiating. A private burial is in Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville.

Visitation is 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction and after 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at the church.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.

