Obituary: Jeffrey Hudson Jordan, 59, Bardstown

Jeffrey Hudson Jordan, 59, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Bardstown. He was born in Corydon, Ind., to the late Richard and Frances Dunford Jordan. He was a private business owner, an avid golfer, followed wrestling, horse racing and was a member of Corydon Indiana Presbyterian Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Laura Jordan; one sister, Allison Jordan; and one brother, Gregory Jordan.

Survivors include two daughters, Katie Jordan of Bardstown and Susie Pardieu (Cliff) Kinniard of Louisville; and one brother, Dr. Curtis Jordan of New Albany, Indiana.

The family followed his wishes for cremation with a memorial service to be held at a later date.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown is in charge of arrangements.

