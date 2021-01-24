Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021

Cody Lee Huston, 27, Nicholasville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $1,000. Booked at 1:55 a.m.

Quintarius Dalamonta Jordan, 21, Nashville, Tenn., operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; speeding 25 mph over limit; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; no insurance; no insurance card. No bond listed. Booked at 3:09 a.m.

Dewayne Newman Bartley, 32, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (no visible injury); terroristic threatening, third-degree; cirminal mischief, third-degree; resisting arrest. No bond listed. Booked at 7:46 p.m.

-30-