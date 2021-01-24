Posted by admin

Obituary: James ‘Jimmy’ L. Sherley, 62, Shepherdsville

James “Jimmy” L. Sherley, 62, of Shepherdsville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. He was born in Louisville on Jan. 4, 1959. He was a graduate of the Kentucky School for the Deaf, attended Jefferson State Vocational School and loved to attend Louisville Baptist Deaf Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Sherley; and one brother, Donald “Donnie” Sherley.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Rosalie Eddington; one sister, Donna Sherley; two brothers, Ken Sherley (Nancy) and Mike Sherley; and a host of other family and friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in the chapel of St. Rita Catholic Church in Louisville with burial at Brookland Cemetery.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at the Shoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Shepherdsville.

Expressions of Sympathy may be made to the National Alliance for Mental Illness or the Kentucky Association of the Deaf in his honor.

The Shoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.

