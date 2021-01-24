Washington County Beekeepers to meet Tuesday, Feb. 2 at Mordecai’s restaurant
NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO
STAFF REPORT
Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 — Due to meeting restrictions in place at the Washington County Extension Office, the Washington County Beekeepers will hold their first meeting of 2021 on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Mordecai’s in Springfield.
Attendees will be able to have dinner from the menu or the hot buffet beginning at 6 p.m. The business meeting will start at 7 p.m.
With Spring approaching, this is an excellent time to find out about becoming a beekeeper and to find a mentor or advisor who can help you begin the process of establishing your first beehive. Discussions will include topics such as equipment, costs, difficulty, and more. Other agenda items include current beekeeping activities and planning for honey production, as well as a question/answer period.
Since experienced beekeepers will soon become more heavily involved in working with their own hives, this is an excellent time to network with other beekeepers and begin the process of setting up your own apiary.
There is still time to become a beekeeper and establish your first hive this year! Join us and renew your association membership or become a new member!
Please remember that masks are required except while seated at your table.
-30-