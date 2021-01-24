Posted by admin

Washington County Beekeepers to meet Tuesday, Feb. 2 at Mordecai’s restaurant

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 — Due to meeting restrictions in place at the Washington County Extension Office, the Washington County Beekeepers will hold their first meeting of 2021 on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Mordecai’s in Springfield.

With careful monitoring and care, Kentucky bee colonies are able to successfully survive severe winter weather and begin to flourish. As the weather warms and pollen and nectar become available, overwintered hives will begin producing honey for their owners.

Attendees will be able to have dinner from the menu or the hot buffet beginning at 6 p.m. The business meeting will start at 7 p.m.

With Spring approaching, this is an excellent time to find out about becoming a beekeeper and to find a mentor or advisor who can help you begin the process of establishing your first beehive. Discussions will include topics such as equipment, costs, difficulty, and more. Other agenda items include current beekeeping activities and planning for honey production, as well as a question/answer period.

Since experienced beekeepers will soon become more heavily involved in working with their own hives, this is an excellent time to network with other beekeepers and begin the process of setting up your own apiary.

There is still time to become a beekeeper and establish your first hive this year! Join us and renew your association membership or become a new member!

Please remember that masks are required except while seated at your table.

