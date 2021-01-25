Posted by admin

Obituary: Paul Patrick ‘Pat’ Mudd, 67, Lebanon

Paul Patrick “Pat” Mudd, 67, of Lebanon, died at 7:58 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at his home following an illness. He was born March 30, 1953, in Lebanon to Paul Kline and Mary Wheatley Mudd. He was a 1971 graduate of Washington County High School. As a young man, he and his friends enjoyed working on muscle cars and drag racing. He was known by many as a man that enjoyed hard work having operated a backhoe for many years. He was a lover of the land, an accomplished farmer and skilled craftsman. He never shied away from his daily chores required to operate the family farm, tending his crops, hay, caring for and milking his cows as a dairy farmer. He was also a devoted husband, father, grandfather and loved his family much. Near the end of his life he made the comment that the things he would miss the most was his family and the opportunity to work the land.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul K. Mudd (July 18, 2013); and one brother, Robert Mudd (April 16, 1971).

Survivors include his wife, Georgia Hughes Mudd; one daughter, Kathy Jo Howard (Cary) of Lexington; eight sisters, Diane Osborne of Bardstown, Paula Mudd, Jane Barnett (Mark), Linda Young (J.C.), Marilyn Bland (Terry), Theresa Boblitt, Joanne Spaulding (John) and Karen Begley (Tommy), all of Springfield; five brothers, John Mudd, Fred Mudd, Joe Mudd (Sue), Rodney Mudd (Lynn) and Troy Mudd (Denise), all of Springfield; his mother, Mary Mudd of Springfield; and two grandchildren, Drew Howard and Joey Howard.

The funeral is private. Burial is in St. Rose Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, 2021, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to, Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Amelia Farmer, Miranda Bradshaw, Madison Johnson, Kevin Spalding and Matthew Spalding. Casket bearers will be Joey Young, Kevin Mudd, Dave Hughes, Mike Hughes, Pat Kelly and J.C. Young.

The Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

