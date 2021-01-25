Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Jan. 24-25, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Jan. 25, 2021

Brandon Lynn Ritchie, 20, Louisville, unlawful transaction with a minor, second-degree; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 1:42 a.m.



Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021



Miguel Castillo Rodriguez, 43, Bardstown, strangulation, first-degree. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 12:55 a.m.

Zachery Levi Perkins, 31, Bardstown, receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 6:11 a.m.

Chris Allen Wiggington, 43, Bloomfield, violation of a Kentucky protective order. No bond listed. Booked at 8:52 a.m.

Natasha Michelle Boone, 43, Bardstown, burglary, second-degree; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed. Booked at 6:38 p.m.

-30-