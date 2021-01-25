Posted by admin

Obituary: Thomas Clark, 84, Bardstown

Thomas Clark, 84, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Village of Lebanon. He was born July 10, 1936, in Springfield. He drove a truck for Roby’s Produce. He was a member of St. Monica’s Catholic Church, and a member of the Knights of Peter Claver.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Flora Agnes Clark; and two step-sons, William “Billy” Linton and Phillip Linton.

He is survived by two daughters, Norma Baker of Ann Arbor, Mich. and Carol Anne Linton of Elizabethtown; two sons, Bruce (Angela) Clark of Bardstown and Charles Preston (Linda) Linton of Ann Arbor, Mich.; numerous grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and numerous great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is noon Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery with the Rev. Jason Harris officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

