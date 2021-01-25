Posted by admin

Obituary: Jacob Michael McClearn, 24, Bloomfield

Jacob Michael McClearn, 24, of Bloomfield, died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. He was born Nov. 25, 1996, in Louisville to Tammy Kidd and Michael McClearn. He was a lineman, a U.S. Army veteran, and a member of Chaplin Baptist Church. He was also an operator of Twin Ponds Ranch and loved quarter horses.

He is survived by one daughter, Rosalie Claire McClearn; his parents, Mike and Tammy McClearn of Bloomfield; one sister, Jessica McClearn of Bloomfield; one brother, Corey Ciarlante of Bardstown; his maternal grandmother, Kathy Nutgrass of Bloomfield; his maternal grandfather, Bill Thompson of Shepherdsville; and his paternal grandparents, Dewey and Margaret McClearn of Brooks.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Chaplin Baptist Church with Bro. Mike Thompson officiating with burial in Campground Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, and after 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at Chaplin Baptist Church

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Chaplin Baptist Church or Gideons International.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements

