Obituary: Judy Marie Shaw, 78, Bloomfield

Judy Marie Shaw, 78, of Bloomfield, died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Landmark of Bardstown. She was born June 28, 1942, in Toledo, Ohio, to the late Ray T. and Viola Grace Albright Long. She was a homemaker who loved to do crafts such as crocheting, quilting especially for her family and loved camping with her family. She was a member of Bloomfield Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, James Shaw; four daughters, Rouchelle “Shelly” (Larry) Mireles of Sodus Point, N.Y., Diane Thompson of Bardstown, Debbie “John” Winstel of Shepherdsville, and Angela Shaw of Bloomfield; one son, William “Sethileen” Shaw of Boise, Idaho; one sister, Lois Remily of Clayton, Mich.; one brother, Allen Long of Phoenix, Ariz.; 19 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

The funeral is private on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Nick Bateman officiating. Burial is in Highland Memory Gardens.

Visitation is 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

