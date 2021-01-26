Posted by admin

District health department reports 77 new COVID-19 positive cases in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 — Nelson County reported 77 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, as reported by theLincoln Trail District Health Department. The additional cases bring the county’s total positive cases to 3,862.

There are 431 active cases in Nelson County. The county has recorded 28 COVID-related deaths.

MARION COUNTY. Marion County had 23 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department. The new cases bring the county’s total number of positive cases to 1,831.

There are 132 active cases in Nelson County. The county has recorded 23 COVID-related deaths.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Washington County had 16 new COVID0-19 cases reported Monday by the district health department. The new cases bring the county’s total positive cases to 1,102.

There are 131 active cases in the county. The county has recorded 30 COVID-related deaths.

LARUE COUNTY. LaRue County reported 7 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the county’s total number of positive cases to 1,016. There are 81 active cases in the county. LaRue County has recorded 8 COVID-related deaths.

HARDIN COUNTY. Hardin County had 92 new COVID-19 cases Monday reported by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department. The new cases bring the county’s total positive cases to 7,536. There are 616 active cases in the county. Hardin County has reported 86 COVID-related deaths.

MEADE COUNTY. Meade County had 38 new COVID-19 cases Monday reported by the district health department, bringing the county total positive cases to 1,655. There are 225 active cases in the county. Meade County has reported 10 COVID-related deaths.

-30-