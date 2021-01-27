Posted by admin

Obituary: Joseph Walter Burba, 90, New Haven

Joseph Walter Burba, 90, of New Haven, died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Life Care Center of Bardstown. He was the retired owner of Burba/Gilpin Septic, and a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, where he served as an usher, worked bingo and the food bank.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Mary Alena Donahue Burba; his loving wife, Celestine Burba; one son, Paul Kevin Burba; one grandson, Cory Burba; five sisters, Mary Ann Fowler, Lorraine Clark, Kathleen Burba, Leona Burba, and Doris Burba; two brothers, Bobby Burba and Leroy Burba; and one brother-in-law, Francis Gerald Nalley.

He is survived by one daughter, Brenda Nalley; six sons, Anthony Wayne Burba (Maria), BJ Burba (Elaine), Chris Burba (Jackie), Mark Burba (Leigh), Thomas K. Burba (Dorothy), and Terry (Renee’) Burba; three sisters, Louise Gootee, Rita Lamkin, and Agnes Mattingly; three brothers, J.C. Burba, Philip Burba and Ronald Burba; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with burial in St. Thomas Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, and after 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

-30-