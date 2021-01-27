Posted by admin

Mayor Heaton says multi-purpose sports facility is on city’s two-year priority list

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 — Mayor Dick Heaton laid out the City of Bardstown’s priorities for the next two years at the end of Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.

MAYOR DICK HEATON

One of the items on list of future projects isn’t a new one, but one whose “time has come,” Heaton told the council — a multi-purpose sports facility.

A multi-purpose sports facility has tremendous support from city residents, Heaton said, and that making it a priority was “long overdue.”

The community’s interest in such a facility goes back as far as 2004, when the YMCA conducted a feasibility study. That study was followed up in 2007; however those efforts were set aside by the 2008 recession.

In 2013, Nelson Fiscal Court studied the feasibility of a facility as well.

“Now is the time to come up with the costs and determine funding options and the operational revenue the facility will need,” Heaton said.

The city council members contributed their suggested priorities for the next two years. That list includes doing more to combat hunger and homelessness; advocating for a western Bardstown bypass; completion of the parking study of Bardstown; designing changes to the city park property at Third and Broadway; and locating additional industrial park property to attract new industrial jobs to Bardstown.

The mayor also listed the two-year priorities of the individual city departments, fire and police departments.

MAYOR’S UPDATE. Heaton said that MGP Ingredients has agreed to buy Luxco in a $475 million deal.

Luxco is the parent company of the Bardstown-based Lux Row Distillers.

MGP is a producer of base spirits for a number of third-party U.S. spirit brand. The deal means that MGP will get all of Luxco’s brands, which include Ezra Brooks, Rebel Yell and Yellowstone Kentucky Bourbons.

Heaton said the good news is there’s no changes expected at the Lux Row Distillery; no disruptions of the distillery operation or employment are anticipated.

UTILITY ASSISTANCE. Heaton said the state had just announced $38 million in utility assistance that will be available to help individuals who are behind on their utility bills.

The City of Bardstown plans to apply for $200,000 through the Kentucky Department of Local Government. The grant will allow the city’s utility customers to apply for vouchers that can be used to help them get caught up on their past due utility bills.

In other action, the council:

— approved two recommendations from the Historic Review Board:

COA 21-01. Julie Filiatreau, applicant, Rick and Sandy Mayberry, owners. Approval to install two signs at 100 West Flaget Ave.

COA 21-03. Summer Arlinghaus, applicant, Bardstown Capital Brewing LLC, owners. Approval to install outdoor heaters at 112 West Flaget Ave.

— approved a proclamation honoring four chaplains who died Feb. 3, 1943, when the troop ship they were on, the SS Dorcester, was torpedoed in the North Atlantic. The four chaplains helped save the lives of civilians and Army personnel as the ship sank, and all four gave their life jackets to others when the supply ran short.

The proclamation sets aside Feb. 3, 2021, as “Four Chaplains Day” in Bardstown.

All four chaplains were posthumously awarded the Purple Heart and Distinguished Service Cross. In 1960, Congress authorized a special medal, the Four Chaplains’ Medal, to further honor the men’s sacrifice.

