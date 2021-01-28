Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Ruth Dant Adams, 96, Bardstown

Mary Ruth Dant Adams, 96, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Landmark of Bardstown nursing home. She was born Jan. 8, 1925, in Saint Francis. She was a former employee of Gethsemane Distillery and member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bardstown.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Lyle Dant (Nov. 21, 1977); her parents, Leo and Mary Elizabeth Mattingly Greenwell; two sisters, Lyla Cahoe and Viola Seward Hagan; four brothers, Joseph Lee Greenwell, William Francis Greenwell, Joseph Earl Greenwell and John Edward Greenwell.

Survivors include one daughter, Sarah Lynn Harris of Hodgenville; one son, Michael Dant of Bardstown; one brother, Arthur Greenwell of Lebanon; three grandsons, Joshua Dant, Stephen Dant and Chad Dant; and two great-grandchildren, Aspin Moore and Emily Moore.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with her nephew, Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating with burial in St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at the funeral home.

The Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

