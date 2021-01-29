Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Jan. 25-28, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Jan. 25, 2021

Curtis Randall Morris, 26, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 2:15 p.m.

Michael Richard Price, 52, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 8:29 p.m.



Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021



Samantha Rae Meredith, 27, 40228, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no insurance; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle. No bond listed. Booked at 2 p.m.

Forrest Randall Fuller, 29, Cox’s Creek, forgery, first-degree. Bond is $3,500. Booked at 6:19 p.m.



Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021

Matthew Leon Jolicoeur, 32, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); careless driving; license to be in possession; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 ore more but less than $10,000; probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear. Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 2:30 a.m.

David Wayne Bailey, 41, Louisville, assault, fourth-degree, dating violence (no visible injury); alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 9:23 a.m.

Edward Lee Graham, 46, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but less than $10,000. Bond is $5,000. Booked at 12:46 p.m.

Daniel Wayne Jackson, 31, Bloomfield, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; robbery, first-degree; kidnapping – adult; assault, second-degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear. Bond total is $10,200. Booked at 4:11 p.m.

Nathaniel Lee Ferguson, 22, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 6:58 p.m.

