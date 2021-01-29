Posted by admin

Obituary: Betty Carolyn Shelton, 83, Hodgenville

Betty Carolyn Shelton, 83, of Hodgenville, went to be with her Heavenly Father Wednesday Jan. 27, 2021, at Baptist Health Hardin Hospital in Elizabethtown. She was a member of First Baptist Church of New Haven. She was a lifetime member of D.A.R. She was very active in her church and she enjoyed working with the kids in Bible School.

She was born in Athen, Tenn., on Sept. 22, 1937, to the late Winfrey Clarence and Flora Mildred Rogers Mantooth.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Charles Stanley Shelton of Hodgenville; one daughter, Regina (Andy) Allison of Louisville; two sons, Charles Jeff (Robin) Shelton of Hodgenville and Stanley James (Valerie) Shelton of Boston; 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in the chapel of William R. Rust Hodgenville Chapel, with the Rev. Aaron Shipp and the Rev. Walter Manthooth officiating. Burial is private in Evergreen Cemetery in Louisville.

Visitation is 1-3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel.

Due to the COVID-19, a mask or face covering is required.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.

