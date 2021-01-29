Posted by admin

Obituary: James Ronnie ‘Hazzie’ Harris, 58

James Ronnie “Hazzie” Harris, 58, died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his father, James “Buddy” Harris.

He is survived by his mother, Mary “Lula” Harris; three sons, Devin Harris, Dylan Harris, and Dakota Weller; three sisters, Jeannie (William) Chesser, Debbie Jo Walker, and Lisa (Reggie) Harris; four brothers, Terry Harris, David (Becky) Harris, Pat Harris, Mikie (Elaine) Harris; one grandson; several niece and nephews; and many friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 20201, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-