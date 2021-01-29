Posted by admin

Obituary: Barbara Elizabeth Bodine, 85, Bardstown

Barbara Elizabeth Bodine, 85, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Landmark of Bardstown. She was born July 15, 1935, in Bloomfield to the late Isaac Ludwell and Mary Lizzie Geoghegan Bodine. She was a 27-year employee of the former Bardstown Manufacturing Company where she was a line supervisor and a former homecare aid for Life Line. She was a member of The First Cedar Creel Baptist Church where she had taught Sunday School for more than of 60 years. She was a former choir, WMU, training union member and former Vacation Bible School worker for many years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Pauline Shirley; and one brother, Isaac Bodine.

She is survived by two sisters, Dorothy Katherine Rhoades and Roxanna Gordon, both of Bardstown; one brother, Marvin Bodine of Bardstown; 10 nieces and nephews; and several great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Her wishes were for cremation and the family will have a memorial service at a later date due to the COVID-19 virus.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

