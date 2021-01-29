Posted by admin

Obituary: Wilma ‘Sissy’ Willett, 73, Bardstown

Wilma “Sissy” Willett, 73, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital. She was born July 23, 1947, in Fredericksburg. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 121. She was former owner of Sissy’s Consignment Store. She was a loving and caring person who always enjoyed shopping and loved being with her family and friends most of all.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Debbie Wine’; her parents, Junior and Margaret Inman; three sisters, Bernadette “Bernie” Warner, Mary Ann McMahan, and Marie Smith; and one brother, J.P. Inman.

She is survived by her husband, Francis M. “Carter” Willett; two daughters, Angie Reed and Amanda (Amy) Reed, both of Bardstown; two stepsons, Chris (Karen) Willett of Lexington and Tony (Jen) Willett of Bardstown; one sister, Joyce (Gerald) Avis of Bardstown; three grandchildren, Whitney King, Joseph King, and Austin Wilder; two stepgrandchildren, Jordan (Tyler) Dixon and Abby (Weston Lockhart) Willett; one stepgreat-grandson, Layton Dixon; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with burial at Holy Trinity Cemetery with the Rev. Jason Harris officiating.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, and 8-9:15 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go towards masses.

Masks are required and no food is allowed at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

