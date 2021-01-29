Posted by admin

District health dept. asks residents not to wait on them for COVID vaccination

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 — The Moderna vaccine requires two doses, 28 days apart, to be fully effective. The Lincoln Trail District Health Department (LTDHD) has used all first doses for individuals eligible in the current phase. All remaining stock will be used to provide second doses.

Vaccine shipments and amounts are uncertain from week to week, and LTDHD is currently not scheduling appointments or keeping a waiting list of individuals seeking the COVID vaccine.

This will ensure that we do not have to cancel appointments due to inadequate quantities of vaccine supplies.

The health department asks individuals not to wait on LTDHD be vaccinated. We encourage the public to seek other opportunities for COVID-19 vaccination. One such opportunity is the regional vaccination sites that open on Feb. 1st. You can determine eligibility at www.vaccine.ky.gov. Regional sites will vaccinate groups in Phases 1A, 1B, 1C. Priority will be given to adults 70 and older.

For additional information the availability of COVID-19 vaccines, visit www.vaccine.ky.gov.

