Obituary: Rebecca ‘Pauline’ Nelson, 84, Cox’s Creek

Rebecca “Pauline” Nelson, 84, of Cox’s Creek, died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at Baptist Health Louisville. She enjoyed sewing, making blankets for the children’s home, family time, and playing Rook. She was a faithful member of Calvary Christian Center.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Theo; and one brother, J.R. Simpson.

She is survived two daughters, Paula Fauth (Robert Walls) and Penny Mueller (Joe); two sons, Danny Nelson (Glendora) and Randy Nelson (Carol Waters); one sister, Ramona Smith; one brother, Gale Simpson (Patricia); one sister-in-law, Martha Murphy; seven grandchildren, Marcy Cunningham (Brian), Derek Fauth (Krystal), Devin Mueller (Maddie Wood), Nelson Mueller (Chelsea), Ashley Gordon (Tyler), Katrina Waters, and Chelsea Eldridge; six great-grandchildren, Briana, Mason, Owen, Brady, Emma, and Jaycee; and one great-grandchild on the way, Calvin.

The funeral was 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial in Highland Memory Gardens.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral home was in charge of arrangements.

