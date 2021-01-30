Posted by admin

Obituary: Elizabeth Charlene Mudd, 59, Cox’s Creek

Elizabeth Charlene Mudd, 59, of Cox’s Creek, died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at her residence. She was born Nov. 1, 1961, in Bardstown to the late Charles and Marguerite Fulkerson Stansbury. She was a former instructional assistant at Cox’s Creek Elementary School for several years and a homemaker. She was a member of New Salem Baptist Church. She was a warm, loving soul who thought of others before herself.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Anthony Mudd Sr.; two sisters, Bessie Hedrick and Ruthie Stansbury; and two brothers, Stephen Stansbury and Frank Stansbury.

She is survived by 2 sons, Mark Anthony(Ashley) Mudd, Jr., and Eric Mudd of Cox’s Creek; one daughter, Chrissy (fiance’ Kenny Hodge) Barnes of Shepherdsville; four sisters, Juanita (Lanny) Wilson and Helen (Michael) Humphrey, both of Bardstown, Mary Jo (Steve) Anderson and Sally (Doug) LaFavers, both of Cox’s Creek; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The funeral and burial in New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery is private.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

