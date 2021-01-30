Posted by admin

Obituary: Willie Catherine ‘Bookie’ Stone Mock, 84, Bardstown

Willie Catherine “Bookie” Stone Mock, 84, of Bardstown, died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at her residence. She was born March 17, 1936, in Taylorsville. She retired from Parkway Baptist Church as a child care worker, and Meals on Wheels of Lincoln Trail. She was a member of Phyllis W. Tilley Court No. 1 Heroines of Jericho, Central Assembly No. 5 order of the Golden Circle, Martha Freland Guild No. 17 HTC, Queen of Nelson No. 87 order of the Eastern Star PHA, Minor Chapel AME of Taylorsville, and a Kentucky Colonel.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Elder “Junior” Mock Jr.; one son, Guy E. Mock III; her mother and stepfather, Mary E. and Kenneth Downs Sr.; her father and stepmother, Calestine and Bernice Stone; one sister, Mary Edith Stone; one stepsister, Bobbye Houston; and one stepbrother, Kenneth “Puddy” Downs Jr.

She is survived by three daughters, Valerie R. Shouse, Susan E. (Michael) Johnson, and Chris Anita Turner, all of Bardstown; one son, Sidney C. (Marie) Shouse; eight grandchildren, Emmanuel (Jenny) Mock, Samuel Mock, Sidney T. Shouse, Jocelyn J. Shouse, Tavon Johnson, Anya Turner, Cameron Turner, and Mikyle Johnson; four great-grandchildren, Kierre Edward, Jaydon Johnson, Jayda Johnson, and Bronx Taylor; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in Lebanon National Cemetery with the Rev. Joe Marshall officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, and Thursday, Feb. 4 at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to United Negro College Fund.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

