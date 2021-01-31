Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Jan. 29-30, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

Kristina Michelle Shipp, 33, Bardstown, failure to appear (3 counts); contempt of court. Bond total is $26,411 cash. Booked at 12:51 a.m.

Daniel Blaine Beckett, 29, Louisville, failure to appear (2 counts); non-payment of fines. Bond total is $1,343. Booked at 2:31 p.m.

Jan. 30, 2021

Todd Stephen Harrell, 37, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 counts); failure to appear. Bond total is $696. Booked at 12:43 a.m.

Joshual Challon Forsee, 42, Bardstown, driving on a DUI-suspended license; no registration plates; no insurance; failure to notify change of address to Department of Transportation. No bond listed. Booked at 1:09 p.m.

Anthony Darrell Jewell, 48, Willisburg, failure to appear. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 6:17 p.m.

Adam Dale Meier, 32, Louisville, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear (2 counts); burglary, third-degree; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; terroristic threatening, third-degree; violation of a Kentucky protective order. Bond is $7,500 cash. Booked at 9:41 p.m.

