Obituary: Ricky Lee Hardin, 65, Bardstown

Ricky Lee Hardin, 65, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born April 27, 1955, in Shelbyville to the late Joseph Washington and Dorothy Mae Avery Hardin. He was a farmer, loved his family and to tinker on things mechanical.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Carolyn Fulkerson; and two brothers, Joe Tom Hardin and Frankie Hardin.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Vaughn Hardin of Bardstown; one daughter, Jeannie Hardin of Bardstown; two sons, Michael Hardin and Adam Hardin, both of Bardstown; two sisters, Robin (Darrell) Walls of Springfield and Connie Hardin of Bardstown; two brothers, Billy Hardin of Tennessee and Tony Hardin of Springfield; and seven grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at the Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

