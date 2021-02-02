Posted by admin

Obituary: Elizabeth MacDougall, SCN, 81, Louisville

Elizabeth MacDougall, SCN, 81, (formerly Sister Marie Anthony), died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at Nazareth Home in Louisville. She was born in Jeffersonville, Ind., and was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 60 years.

She served in educational ministries. She served as a teacher of primary grades at St. Benedict in Lebanon Junction, St. Joseph in Tiltonsville, Ohio, St. Agatha in Columbus, Ohio, Bishop Howard in Covington. From 1977-1980 she served as principal at Bishop Howard.

She served as a special education teacher and consultant for Devou Park Children’s Home and later for the Diocese of Covington. She taught at the college level as an instructor at Thomas Moore College in Covington.

From 1988-2012, she served in healthcare at Our Lady of Peace in Louisville. She served as the academic education coordinator.

She served her SCN Community in a variety of areas, serving on committees, and as a volunteer for several years at Doors to Hope, an SCN ministry.

She is survived by four sisters Dorothy MacDougall SCN, Joann Paris, Margaret Jones, and Marilyn Lilly; one brother, Daniel MacDougall; her extended family; and by her religious community.

Burial is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at Nazareth Cemetery with a memorial Mass at a later date.

Memorial donations may be sent to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048.

The Ratterman Funeral Home in Louisville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-