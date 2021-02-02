Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Feb. 1-2, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

Brendan Lamont Cooper, 27, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $625. Booked at 1:20 p.m.

Jordan Isabella Jones, 20, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $100,000. Booked at 1:23 p.m.

Brittany Renee Hall, 30, Mount Washington, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug parapheranlia (2 counts); probation violation (for felony offense); promoting contraband, first-degree; wanton endangerment, first-degree; violation of a Kentucky protective order; assault, second-degree – domestic violence; terrorist threatening, third-degree. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 2:11 p.m.

Caitlyn Paige Veirs, 27, Sonora, probation violation (for technical violation). Bond is $5,000. Booked at 2:24 p.m.



Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

