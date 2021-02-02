Posted by admin

Obituary: Harold Clinton Morrow, 69, Bardstown

Harold Clinton Morrow, 69, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Jewish Hospital. He was born July 15, 1951, in Bardstown and was a Kentucky Colonel.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Morrow.

He is survived by his wife, Lynn Morrow; one son, Josh Clinton Morrow; his mother, Mary Elizabeth Morrow; and six siblings, Mary Evelyn, Tommy, Diane, Mike, Marcella, and Laurie Ann.

The family has chosen cremation.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

