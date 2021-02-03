Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Feb. 2-3, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

Ashley Nicole Lively, 41, Mackville, contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 3:04 p.m.

Anthony Dwayne Rittenberry, 40, Clarksville, Tenn., bail jumping, first-degree; failure to appear. Bond is $7,500 cash. Booked at 3:05 p.m.

Timothy Dean Bartley, 27, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $390 cash. Booked at 9:48 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021

James Richard Brady, 29, Hodgenville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); disorderly conduct; fugitive from another state; parole violation. No bond listed. Booked at 1:36 a.m.

-30-