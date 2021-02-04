Posted by admin

Sheriff’s office investigating burglary, shooting death on Sandstone Court

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 — A 35-year-old man died of a gunshot wound to the chest Wednesday evening at a home on West Sandstone Court in Stonehouse Flats subdivision

According to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and units of the Bardstonw Police Department responded at 8:56 p.m. for a reported burglary at a home on Sandstone Court. Once on the scene, officers located a male subject with a gunshot wound to the chest who was deceased.

The officer’s initial investigation determined that David Livers, 35, had entered the residence and an altercation ensued that ended with Livers suffering a gunshot wound.

Nelson County Sheriff’s Office detectives Philip Dean and Josh Greenwell are investigating the incident.

-30-