Obituary: Forrest Randall Fuller, 29, Cox’s Creek

Forrest Randall Fuller, 29, of Cox’s Creek, died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack and Jewell Fuller, and Nell and Elisha Barron.

His is survived by his parents, Randy and Ann Fuller of Cox’s Creek; onw sister, Hallie Fuller of Cox’s Creek; onw niece, Ariana Fuller; his fiancée, Krista Murphy; uncles and aunts, John and Cindy Fuller, Johnny and Teri Hall, Steve and Valerie Fuller; and many cousins.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home, with cremation to follow.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements

