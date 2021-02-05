Posted by admin

Obituary: Betty June Mullins Culver, 85, Boston

Betty June Mullins Culver, 85, of Boston, went to be with her Heavenly Father Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. She was born April 28, 1935, in Louisville to the late Joe and Catherine Murphy Mullins. She retired from Jim Beam Clermont Distilleries, she was a loving mother and dedicated mother to her son Steven, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church. She loved gardening, and working with her flowers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Culver; and one brother, J.W. Mullins.

She is survived by four daughters, Debbie (Kerry) Ford and Kathy (Kenny) Johnson, both of Boston, Tina (Barry) Vittitow and Sandy (Jim) Fuller, both of Bardstown; one son, Steven Leslie Culver of Boston; one brother, Michael (Carol) Mullins; six grandchildren, Chris (Sharon) Dones, Leslie (Timmy) Glazar, Lacey (Marc) Carter, Derek (Jessi) Ford, Ryan (Amy) Vittitow, and Jessie Layne; 13 great-grandchildren, Brett, Clay, Andrea, Gage, Harper, Ean, Bella, Brody, Grayson, Bennett, Eden, Wyatt, and Kinslee; one special sister-in-law, Dolores Mullins of Louisville; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be a private service. Masks or facial coverings are recommended for all visitors.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of his arrangements.

