Nelson County Jail Logs — Feb. 4-6, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021

John David Summers, 46, New Haven, failure to appear (3 counts). Bond is $500 cash.

Booked at 6:07 p.m.



Friday, Feb. 5, 2021

Travis Vincent Gaskill, 38, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); serving parole violation warrant; probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts). Total bond is $7,435.25. Booked at 2:51 a.m.

Chandler Allen Lewis, 27, Taylorsville, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 3:17 a.m.

Annette Faye Enlow, 35, New Haven, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed. Booked at 9:46 p.m.



Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021

Roy Lantz Burkhead, 24, Mount Washington, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 12:14 a.m.

