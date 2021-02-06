Posted by admin

Obituary: Leonard Ray Ice, 71, of Vine Grove

Leonard Ray Ice, 71, of Vine Grove, formerly of Lebanon Junction, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Signature Healthcare at North Hardin. He was born Sept. 21, 1949, in Louisville to his parents, Clarence Leslie Ice Jr. and Joe Ann Meredith Ice. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and was a former electrician for The Ginn Group.

He was preceded in death by two sons, Rex Allen Ice and Leslie Etherton; one daughter-in-law, Beth Etherton; and one grandchild, Skyler Etherton.

Survivors include two sons, Randall Ice (Sara) and Roy Gabe Ice; one sister, Bridgett Etherton; and four grandchildren, Lindsey, Ethan, Ellie and JuLee.

Cremation has been chosen with no services or visitation planned.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.

