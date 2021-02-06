Posted by admin

Obituary: David Joseph Livers, 35, Bardstown

David Joseph Livers, 35, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Bardstown. He was born Dec. 17, 1985, in Weisbaden, Germany. He worked various jobs, he had a big heart, he loved to dance, loved to fish and camp and especially loved his niece and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Frank Livers and James “Mack” Richardson.

He is survived by his parents, Danny and Wanda Richardson Livers of Bardstown; one sister, Jessica Braun of Mount Washington; one brother, Daniel Livers of Bardstown; his maternal grandmother, Janie Richardson of Elizabethtown; his paternal grandmother, Irma Livers of Bardstown; one niece; and three nephews.

The funeral is 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Tracey Waldridge officiating. Cremation will follow the service.

Visitation is noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all vistors are required to please wear a mask.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

