Obituary: Ronald Lee Lewis, 64, Bloomfield

Ronald Lee Lewis, 64, of Bloomfield, died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at his residence. He was born Dec. 6, 1956, in Spencer County to the late Marvin and Janie Bell Thompson Lewis. He was a retired sanitation truck driver for Williams Sanitation. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was loved by anyone that met him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Anthony Kevin Lewis and Marvin Darrell Lewis.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Sue Baker Lewis; one daughter, Peggy (Eric) Heckert of Bloomfield; one son, Jamie (Ann Trautwein) Lewis of Bloomfield; two sisters, Diane Curtsinger of Fairfield and Lariane (Donald) Bagshaw of Taylorsville; one brother, Charles Lewis of Taylorsville; three grandchildren, Danielle Lewis, Jaynie Heckert, Devin Heckert; one stepgrandchild, Breanna Eastwood; three great-grandchildren, Elijah, Malakai, Kahleesi; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral was Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville was in charge of arrangements.

