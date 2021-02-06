Posted by admin

Obituary: Leonard Delmar Mudd Sr., 93

Leonard Delmar Mudd Sr., 93, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown. He was born in Lebanon May 24, 1927. He was a son of the late Charles Robert Mudd, Sr. and Mary Helena Spalding Mudd. He graduated from St. Charles High School and attended St. Mary’s College.

On May 6, 1950, he married Jane Marie Osborn, with whom he had 6 children. He was a fine musician with little formal training who had a beautiful voice. He could play several instruments, including the violin, the piano, the mandolin and the harmonica. He kept a harmonica in his pocket his entire life and was always happy to play a tune for any occasion. He sang for the St. Joseph’s choir and a number of community musicals as well as family weddings. He was a prolific gardener who delighted in grafting trees of different species which would not have otherwise grown in the Kentucky climate. His family knew that when he could no longer garden, he would not be long for this world. He loved telling stories, especially about the history of his family. Having been a farmer and a businessman all his life, he was a jack-of-all trades.

He was preceded in death by the mother of his children with whom he maintained a 70-year friendship until her death in 2020; his parents; five sisters, Clarissa Kelly, Hazel Thompson, Dolores Thomson, Mary Magdalene Hayden, and Helen Ann Mudd, and three brothers; Victor Mudd, Joseph Mudd and Charles Robert Mudd Jr.

He is survived four daughters, Angela Mudd (Clyde Simmons), Sharon Mudd (Tom Balinski), Sheila Poore (Phil Poore), and Mary Bernadette Mudd; two sons, Lenny Mudd (Helen Mudd) and Rob Mudd (Kate Waller); three sisters, Benita Riney, Sister Susan Mary Mudd, O.S.U., and Dianne Simi; one brother, Joe Lawrence Mudd; 12 grandchildren, Stephen Mudd, Kristi Dunn, Kimberly Mudd-Fegett, Kate Mudd Broaddus, Colin Simmons, Sarah Litke, Will Daniel Mudd Simmons, Benjamin A. Mudd, Nicholas A. Mudd, Isaac Porter Mudd Balinski, Holly Poore, and Jennifer Mudd-Reed; seven great-grandchildren, Elliot Mudd, Zander Keeling, Cole Fegett, Callie Simmons, William, Catherine, and James Litke; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Catherdral with private burial at St. Charles Cemetery in Lebanon.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home

Memorial contributions may go to the choir of the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

