Obituary: James Edward ‘Crook’ Sosh, 83, McDaniels

James Edward “Crook” Sosh, 83, of McDaniels, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Fairfield on Nov. 19, 1937, the son of the late Henry and Emma Lucas Sosh. He was a retired machine operator and an ordained minister. He loved his church and his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Laslie Sosh; one son, Edward Daryll Sosh; one granddaughter, Chrissa Phillips; two great-grandsons, James Del Phillips and Cayden Reece Sosh; three brothers Ronald Sosh, Charlie Sosh and Hubert Sosh, and one sister, Marie Ford

He is survived by six children, Kathy Shofner, Makaylah Sosh, Baylea Sosh, and Richard Keith Sosh of McDaniels, Ricky (Brenda) Sosh of Coxs Creek, and Rebecca Sosh of Louisville; four sisters, Hazel Lucas of Custer, Bevia Ann (Ronnie) Bruner of Big Spring, Virginia Taylor of Guston, and Anna Hoke of Shepherdsville; one brother, MacArthur (Anna Mae) Sosh of Harned; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Mt. Zion Community Church with Bro. Mac Sosh and Bro. Charlie Wieble officiating. Burial is in the Hudson Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at the church.

Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Hosparus or Hudson Cemetery.

The Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg is in charge of arrangements.

