Obituary: Offus William Lewis, 75, Mackville

Offus William Lewis, 75, of Battle Road, Mackville, died at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at his home following an illness. He was a native of Washington County born Sept. 12, 1945, to the late Dee and Ruby Smith Lewis. He was a member of the Brush Grove Baptist Church and a retired farmer.

He was preceded in death by three sisters, Ada Pearl Tate, Hadgie Sparrow and Mary Hazel Sparrow; and three brothers, Lonnie, Theodore and Charles D. Lewis.

Survivors include his wife, Rose Mare Chance Lewis; three daughters, Peggy Sue Lewis and Bonnie Lyvers (Darrell), both of Bardstown and Crystal Hamilton (Richie) of Springfield; three sons, Offus Wayne Lewis (Sheila), Troy William Lewis and Teddy William Lewis (Angie), all of Mackville; one sister, Ophie Pearl Nalley (John) of Bardstown; 17 grandchildren; abd one great-grandchild.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with the Rev. Everett Hood, pastor of the Brush Grove Baptist Church, officiating. Burial is in the Peter Cemetery at Mackville.

Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at the funeral home.

Serving as pallbearers will be Larry Sparrow, Hershel Sparrow, Ronnie Lewis, Darrell Lyvers, Freddie Boswell and Kevin Lewis.

The Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

