Obituary: Sarah Ellen ‘Sally’ Mattingly, 88, Lebanon

Sarah Ellen “Sally” Mattingly, 88, of Lebanon, died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Aug. 10, 1932, in Oelwein, Iowa. She was a former pharmacy technician at Spring View Hospital and was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward “Jim Ed” Mattingly Sr.; two sons, Eddie Mattingly and Jude Mattingly; her parents, William Tyler and Sarah Ellen Nalley Newton; and nine siblings.

Survivors include one daughter, Ellen McFall (Danny) of Lebanon; four sons, Chris Mattingly (Beverly) of Columbus, Ohio, Perry Mattingly (Marvell) of Lebanon, Paul Mattingly (Barry Boatman) of Folly Beach, South Carolina and Dan Mattingly (Danetta) of Frankfort; two sisters, Shirley Downs (Ray) and Kay Roberts (Phil), both of Bardstown; one daughter-in-law, Denise Keeling of Bardstown; 13 grandchildren, Carolyn Beckley, Jim Eddie Mattingly, Barry Mattingly, Adam Mattingly, Lana Runkle, Jessica Smith, Virginia Varnell, Sarah Patten, Nathan Mattingly, Amara Mattingly, Hayley Russell, Macy McFall and Hope Cash; 21 great-grandchildren; two great-great granddaughters; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 59 New Haven Road, Loretto, with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in Lebanon National Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto.

Pallbearers are Jim Eddie Mattingly, Jody Ray Smith, Clint Varnell, Barry Mattingly, Adam Mattingly, Nathan Mattingly, Ryan Russell, Morgan Patten, Josh Runkle and Dylan Leake; Honorary pallbearers are her other grandchildren.

Memorial donations may go to Holy Cross Cemetery Fund c/o Holy Cross Church, PO Box 74, Loretto, KY 40037.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 50% occupancy. Face coverings are required, and food and drink are prohibited.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

-30-