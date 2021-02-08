Posted by admin

Obituary: Thomas ‘Tom’ Jones, 82, Bardstown

Thomas “Tom” Jones, 82, of Bardstown, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born on April 12, 1938, in Fredericksburg. He retired from General Electric. He worked for 10 years at Caritas Home Heath as a carrier. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. He loved to cook, a gentleman, friendly, and also had a wonderful smile.

THOMAS “TOM” JONES

He was preceded in death by twin daughters, Margaret Jones and Mary Jones; his parents, John and Clara Jones; one sister, Helen Yates; and three brothers, Jake Jones, Casey Jones, and L.C. Yates.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Peggy Jones of Bardstown; four daughters, Jennifer (Jim Hall) Jones and Julia (Tim) Filiatreau, both of Bardstown, Rachel (Greg) Worth of Louisville, and Beth (Derek) Jones of New Albany, Ind.; two sons, John Jones of Cox’s Creek and Dwight Jones of Leander, Texas; two sisters, Hattie (Bernard) Spalding of Springfield and Lillian Albertson of Bardstown; two brothers, Joe (Martha) Jones of Bardstown and Sam Jones of Greenville, S.C.; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery with the Rev. Culpepper Elliott officiating.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at the Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to Hospice of Nelson County, Alzheimer’s Association, and Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-